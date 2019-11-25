Andy Dalton is one again the starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The #Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton at quarterback, per coach Zac Taylor. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2019

Team head coach Zac Taylor told the media on Monday that he is returning Dalton to the team's No. 1 pivot over rookie Ryan Finley, who had started Cincinnati's last three games. Taylor's switch back to Dalton comes on the heels of the Bengals dropping to 0-11 on the season following their loss on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dalton, 32, has served as the Bengals starter at QB since being drafted by the team in 2011. He was benched ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals host the 4-7 New York Jets on Sunday.