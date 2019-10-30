Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton expressed his frustration at the timing of the team deciding to bench him on Tuesday, just hours before the trade deadline.

Dalton said he doesn't agree with head coach Zac Taylor's decision, but wished it would have come in time for his agent to help to help execute a trade from the Bengals.

"It happened three hours before the trade deadline," Dalton said Wednesday. "I wish they would have, at least if he was thinking about it, at least try to let me see if I could end up somewhere or at least see if there was interest in possibly getting traded.

"At that point, the way it was all handled, there wasn't enough time to even have that happen."

Dalton dropped to 0-8 as the Bengals starter this season with Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He's completed 60.4 per cent of his passes for 2,252 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The 32-year-old has one-year left on his contract with the Bengals and was non-committal on whether he would seek a move in the off-season.

"Obviously there's a lot to come in the next eight weeks and beyond after this year," Dalton said. "I want to have an opportunity to play. I want to have an opportunity to be somewhere where I'm wanted.

"If that's here, great. If it's not, we'll see. Right now, that's not my focus. My focus is just playing my role on this team."

Ryan Finley will start when the team returns from their bye next week against the Baltimore Ravens.