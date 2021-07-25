The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal with defensive end Sam Hubbard, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

An important signing for the Bengals defense. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2021

Hubbard appeared in 13 games last season for the Bengals and contributed 62 combined tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The 26-year-old has played in 44 games over his three-year career, all spent with the Bengals and has 177 combined tackles.

Hubbard was 77th overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.