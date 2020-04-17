Could we see four QBs drafted in the first 10 picks?

A look at all 32 teams' outlook, positional needs, and potential first picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Watch the NFL Draft on TSN starting with the first round Thursday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN3/4, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

1. CINCINNATI BENGALS (2-14)

LAST SEASON: Bengals matched franchise mark for worst record in coach Zac Taylor’s first season. Winless at midseason, they started quest for next QB by benching Andy Dalton for three games in failed move to rookie Ryan Finley. Offensive line was again huge problem, and defence was shredded during 0-11 start that was worst in franchise history. Bengals have gone 29 years without playoff win, fifth-longest drought in NFL history.

FREE AGENCY: Lost CB Darqueze Dennard, TE Tyler Eifert, DL Andrew Billings. Released CBs Dre Kirkpatrick and B.W. Webb, LT Cordy Glenn and RG John Miller. Signed CBs Trae Waynes, Mackenzie Alexander and LeShaun Sims, S Vonn Bell, DT D.J. Reader, LB Josh Byrnes, G Xavier Su'a-Filo, WR Mike Thomas.

THEY NEED: QB, OL, LB, DL.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, K, P.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: It’ll be a shock if they take anyone other than QB Joe Burrow, Heisman Trophy winner and national champion who would be good fit for Taylor’s offensive system.

OUTLOOK: Bengals have so many holes that one draft alone won’t fix things, but picking at top of rounds gives them chance to make up ground if they choose wisely. Burrow would step into franchise that has managed seven winning records in last 29 years. Cincinnati has gone through 18 starting QBs during that span, including Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Carson Palmer, who requested trade and threatened to retire rather than continue playing for Cincinnati after 2010 season.

Chase Young makes his case for best player in the draft Former Ohio State DE Chase Young explains why he feels he's the best overall player in this year's NFL draft.

2. WASHINGTON (3-13)

LAST SEASON: Coach Jay Gruden was fired after 0-5 start, but interim replacement Bill Callahan couldn’t turn things with under-performing, injured roster as rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins learned on job with few wins to show for progress.

FREE AGENCY: Released CB Josh Norman, TE Jordan Reed, S Montae Nicholson and WR Paul Richardson. Traded CB Quinton Dunbar. Lost G Ereck Flowers. Didn’t re-sign RB Chris Thompson. Acquired QB Kyle Allen. Signed CB Kendall Fuller, S Sean Davis, LB Thomas Davis, RB J.D. McKissic, WR Cody Latimer, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, TE Logan Paulsen, TE Richard Rodgers and G Wes Schweitzer. Re-signed LB Jon Bostic and DL Caleb Brantley.

THEY NEED: TE, CB, OL, S

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, DL

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State Edge defender Chase Young, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

OUTLOOK: Young is expected to be Redskins’ pick unless offered king’s ransom to trade down. New coach Ron Rivera has no connection to Haskins, so going QB is possible early if Washington isn’t sold on Young at No. 2. Any move down would likely net second-round pick because Redskins don’t have one after moving up for pass-rusher Montez Sweat late in first round last year.

3. DETROIT LIONS (3-12-1)

LAST SEASON: Lions lost last nine games and 12 of 13 to finish with their worst record in decade. Ownership gave general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia chance to come back, telling them contending for playoffs in 2020 is expectation. QB Matthew Stafford missed second half of season with back injury.

FREE AGENCY: Dealt CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia and acquired S Duron Harmon in trade with New England. Released LB Devon Kennard, OT Rick Wagner, DT Damon Harrison. Signed CB Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts, LBs Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland, DT Danny Shelton, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, WR Geronimo Allison and QB Chase Daniel

THEY NEED: CB, DT, G, DE.

THEY DON’T NEED: WR, C, LB, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

OUTLOOK: Quinn and Patricia may want to address glaring need with Okudah, who can be key defender in pass-happy league. Quinn and Patricia are counting on Stafford being healthy. That's why taking Tagovailoa does not seem to make sense for franchise's leaders after they were pushed into win-now mode to keep their jobs. Detroit desperately needs talented players to turn around defence that ranked No. 31. Lions let G Graham Glasgow go to Denver in free agency, leaving void in middle of line that must protect Stafford.

4. NEW YORK GIANTS (4-12)

LAST SEASON: Eli Manning retired after last season and another coach bit the dust. Pat Shurmur was fired after two seasons and nine wins. His biggest contribution was establishing No, 6 overall pick Daniel Jones as the future QB, and turning over the roster. The offensive line took a step backward and so did the run game with Saquon Barkley fighting an ankle injury. The defence was bad. Special teams was a top unit despite PK Aldrick Rosas having an off year. Joe Judge is the new coach.

FREE AGENCY: Lost T Mike Remmers. Placed franchise tag on DT Leonard Williams. Made qualifying offerto PK Aldrick Rosas. Re-signed LB David Mayo, RB Elijhaa Penny, WR Corey Coleman, WR Cody Core. Didn’t re-sign LS Zak DeOssie, LB Markus Golden, DB Michael Thomas, WR Russell Shepard, WR Cody Latimer, CB Antonio Hamilton, DB Deone Bucannon, RB Javorius Allen. Released LB Alec Ogletree, LB Kareem Martin, T George Asafo-Adjei. Signed CB James Bradberry, LB Blake Martinez, LB Kyler Fackrell, QB Colt McCoy, OT Cam Fleming, RB Dion Lewis, S Nate Ebner, TE Levine Toilolo, TE Eric Tomlinson, NT Austin Johnson, LS Casey Kreiter.

THEY NEED: Defensive difference maker, OT, pass rusher, C, S, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, DT.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Alabama OT Jedrick Wills, Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton. Long shot would be WR, and this draft is wideout rich.

OUTLOOK: With fourth pick overall, it might all depend on their thoughts about Simmons. He is freakish athlete who can line up in multiple spots on defence. If Giants see him as rare playmaker, they grab him. Biggest need is at offensive tackle, and there are several good ones. They can trade down in first round and get one and an extra draft pick, too. They lost third-round pick to Jets after franchising Williams. GM Dave Gettleman filled holes at cornerback and linebacker and added depth in free agency. Still, many needs after 12 wins in last three years.

5, 18, 26. MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-11)

LAST SEASON: Dolphins endured historically bad start under first-year coach Brian Flores and were outscored 238-77 while losing first seven games. Roster became revolving door, but even though Dolphins used NFL-record 84 players, they nonetheless staged improbable turnaround and won five of final nine games, including upset victory at New England in season finale.

FREE AGENCY: Not one free agent who was with Dolphins at end of last season has signed elsewhere, loud commentary on quality of 2019 roster. Miami spent more than $237 million, including more than $143 million guaranteed, to sign CB Byron Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, DE Shaq Lawson, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, C Ted Karras, RB Jordan Howard, G Ereck Flowers, LB Elandon Roberts, S Clayton Fejedelem and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill.

THEY NEED: QB, LT, RG or RT, RB, DT, CB, S, WR, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: C.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

OUTLOOK: For only second time since 1983, Dolphins likely will take quarterback with their first selection. Tenures of Flores and general manager Chris Grier could hinge on getting pick right, and choice could come down to whether they’re willing to gamble on Tagovailoa’s health. There will be many other decisions to make and chances to improve, with two other selections in first round, two in second and total of 14 in draft that could be Dolphins’ most consequential since ’83 — when they landed Dan Marino.

6. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-11)

LAST SEASON: After tying for most wins in AFC in 2018, Los Angeles lost nine games by eight points or less to finish last in AFC West. Melvin Gordon missed four games due to holdout and Philip Rivers threw 21 interceptions.

FREE AGENCY: Didn't re-sign Rivers. Lost Gordon, FB Derek Watt, S Adrian Phillips, WR Travis Benjamin, LB Jatavis Brown, S Jaylen Watkins. Traded OT Russell Okung. Released DT Brandon Mebne, LB Thomas Davis Sr. Acquired OG Trai Turner in trade. Signed OT Bryan Bulaga, CB Chris Harris Jr., DT Linval Joseph, LB Nick Vigil, WR

THEY NEED: OL, QB, LB, RB, TE

THEY DON’T NEED: WR, DE, CB

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton.

OUTLOOK: Five of Los Angeles' seven picks last year were defence. With plenty of glaring holes on offence, that is likely to flip this year. General manager Tom Telesco needs to find dynamic quarterback to help usher in move to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and bolster franchise for next 10 years. Telesco did good job of addressing offensive line in free agency, but left tackle remains glaring hole.

7. CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-11)

LAST SEASON: Panthers lost Cam Newton to injury two games in and still managed to be 5-3 at midway point before losing eight straight games under young QBs Kyle Allen and Will Grier, costing coach Ron Rivera his job.

FREE AGENCY: Lost DE Mario Addison, CB James Bradberry, DT Dontari Poe, DT Gerald McCoy, DT Vernon Butler, LB Bruce Irvin and OG Greg Van Roten. Didn't re-sign WR Jarius Wright. Traded Allen, OG Trai Turner. Released Newton, TE Greg Olsen, S Eric Reid and S Colin Jones. Acquired OT Russell Okung in trade. Signed QB Teddy Bridgewater, QB P.J. Walker, WR Robby Anderson, WR Pharoh Cooper, WR Seth Roberts, WR Keith Kirkwood, TE Seth DeValve, OG John Miller, DE Stephen Weatherly, LB Tahir Whitehead, DL Zach Kerr and S Justin Burris.

THEY NEED: CB, DL, LB, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, WR, OT, K/P.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Auburn DL Derrick Brown, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah.

OUTLOOK: Panthers are in rebuilding mode under first-year coach Matt Rhule. General manager Marty Hurney admitted this draft is about upgrading on defence after team focused energy on offence in free agency. Trading down from No. 7 spot is very real option for Carolina. Panthers have one pick in every round and two in fifth.

Who to watch out for at running back and offensive line in the 2020 draft Kevin Neghandi details which players to watch for at both offensive line and running back in the 2020 NFL draft.

8. ARIZONA CARDINALS (5-10-1)

LAST SEASON: Cardinals' new era with first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was mostly successful. There were frustrating losses but offence looked much better and Murray has potential to be among league's top QBs. Defence was among worst in NFL and gave up most total yards in league.

FREE AGENCY: Lost DEs Rodney Gunter and Cassius Marsh, DT Zach Kerr, WRs Pharoh Cooper and Damiere Byrd, LB Joe Walker. Traded RB David Johnson. Acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins in trade. Signed DT Jordan Phillips and Trevon Coley, LBs Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell

THEY NEED: OT, LB, DT, RB

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton, Auburn DL Derrick Brown.

OUTLOOK: Cardinals don't have as many glaring holes after widely praised free agency period that included trade for Hopkins and multiple quality additions on defence. That allows Arizona to hunt best available player in most cases, though adding RT prospect and depth on defence would be ideal.

9, 20. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Another debacle for franchise that has one winning season (2017) in last 12 years. Lost QB Nick Foles on opening drive, thrusting rookie Gardner Minshew into starting role. Were forced to trade disgruntled CB Jalen Ramsey. Lost five consecutive games in lopsided fashion after being in contention in AFC South at midway point. Fired top executive Tom Coughlin in December after NFLPA torpedoed reputation. Kept coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite back-to-back losing seasons.

FREE AGENCY: Traded CB A.J. Bouye, DE Calais Campbell and QB Nick Foles to stockpile draft picks for rebuild. Signed LB Joe Schobert, DL Rodney Gunter, LB/DE Cassius Marsh, DT Al Woods and CB Rashaan Melvin. Marsh, Woods and Melvin got one-year deals. Also brought back G/C Tyler Shatley and DT Carl Davis. Agreed to terms with Cincinnati CB Darqueze Dennard, but the deal fell apart nine days later.

THEY NEED: DT, CB, LT, DE, WR, S, RB, LB, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, C, PK, P.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Auburn DT Derrick Brown, South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, Georgia LT Andrew Thomas, Louisville LT Mekhi Becton, Iowa LT Tristan Wirfs.

OUTLOOK: Jaguars have 12 picks, including seven in first four rounds, and huge defensive holes to fill. Need to replace four starters: Campbell, Ramsey, Bouye and DT Marcell Dareus. Franchise-tagged DE Yannick Ngakoue also wants out. Jacksonville could be active movers because it has enough capital to go get guys they covet. Expect team to address lines of scrimmage in first round and add CB and WR later; Jags are considered deeper at those positions.

10. CLEVELAND BROWNS (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Picked to compete for playoff spot, Browns were one of league’s biggest disappointments, undermined by continued drama, injuries and sabotaged by unrealistic expectations. Quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed in his second season, coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after one, and general manager John Dorsey departed after rebuilding roster.

FREE AGENCY: Signed RT Jack Conklin, TE Austin Hooper, QB Case Keenum, LB B.J. Goodson, S Karl Joseph, DT Andrew Billings. Lost LB Joe Schobert, S Damarious Randall, DB T.J. Carrie. Didn’t re-sign LB Christian Kirksey, LT Greg Robinson. Restructured RT Chris Hubbard's contract,

THEY NEED: LT, LB, S, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, QB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa LT Tristen Wirfs, Louisville LT Mekhi Bekton, Alabama LT Jedrick Wills, Georgia LT Andrew Thomas, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons.

OUTLOOK: Left tackle remains most pressing need, and if you're looking for quality one, this is draft to find it. There are four highly ranked tackles, and one should be available when Browns are on clock. Departures of Schobert, Kirksey have created major need for linebacker depth. And with so many good wide receivers available, don't be surprised if Browns grab one in early rounds.

The 2020 NFL draft is stacked at wide receiver Kevin Negandhi takes a look at the top wide receivers in this year's NFL draft and explains why some analysts are predicting a record number of wide outs are selected in the first two rounds.

11. NEW YORK JETS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Jets got off to rough start in Adam Gase's first year as coach, headlined by quarterback Sam Darnold's bout with mononucleosis that sidelined him for three games and linebacker C.J. Mosley's core muscle injury that caused him to miss all but two games. New York turned things around in last two months, though, turning 1-7 start into surprisingly respectable 7-9 finish.

FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Robby Anderson, LB Brandon Copeland, CB Maurice Canady, OLs Brandon Shell, Brent Qvale and Tom Compton. Released CBs Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, S Blake Countess. Signed WR Breshad Perriman, CB Pierre Desir, LB Patrick Onwuasor, C Connor McGovern, OT George Fant, Gs Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews. Re-signed CB Brian Poole, G Alex Lewis, LBs Jordan Jenkins and James Burgess, DBs Arthur Maulet and Bennett Jackson, and QB David Fales.

THEY NEED: OT, WR, OLB, CB, K, P.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy; Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb; LSU OLB K’Lavon Chaisson; Georgia OT Andrew Thomas; USC OT Austin Jackson.

OUTLOOK: GM Joe Douglas promised Darnold's parents last year he'd look after their son with protection and playmakers. At No. 11, he'll have opportunity to get one — either top offensive tackle or wide receiver. Despite adding four new offensive linemen in free agency, Jets still uncertain at left and right tackle. Perriman was signed to replace Anderson as deep threat, but offence still in need of young game changers at skill positions.

12, 19. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Raiders took some positive steps in coach Jon Gruden’s second season and their final year in Oakland. Team improved by three wins and remained in playoff contention until Week 17. QB Derek Carr took big step forward, TE Darren Waller became breakthrough star and rookie RB Josh Jacobs and DE Maxx Crosby looked like building blocks for future.

FREE AGENCY: Lost S Karl Joseph, DE Benson Mayowa, RB DeAndre Washington. Released LB Tahir Whitehead. Signed LB Cory Littleton, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, DB Damarious Randall, TE Jason Witten, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Nelson Agholor, DT Maliek Collins, DE Carl Nassib.

THEY NEED: WR, CB, DL.

THEY DON’T NEED: TE, T, LB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb or Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy at No. 12; Florida CB C.J. Henderson or Utah CB Jaylon Johnson at No. 19.

OUTLOOK: Team’s two biggest needs after free agency are No. 1 receiver, starting cornerback. Raiders should have options at both those spots with two first-round picks. Other needs like depth at offensive line and linebacker, defensive line and backup running back can be addressed with three third-round picks, one fourth and one fifth. Gruden also could take shot at young QB to groom behind Carr, Mariota.

13, 31. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (15-4)

LAST SEASON: Niners staged remarkable turnaround in coach Kyle Shanahan’s third year. Team earned top seed in NFL for first playoff berth since 2013 and went to Super Bowl before losing to Kansas City. Last year’s No. 2 overall pick edge player Nick Bosa helped transform defence into one of league’s best. Healthy QB Jimmy Garoppolo, dynamic running game made offence click.

FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Emmanuel Sanders, DT Sheldon Day. Traded DT DeForest Buckner. Retained DL Airk Armstead S Jimmie Ward. Signed WR Travis Benjamin, OL Tom Compton, DL Kerry Hyder, LB Joe Walker.

THEY NEED: DT, WR, OL.

THEY DON’T NEED: LB, DE, RB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs or South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw at No. 13; Alabama CB Trevon Diggs or TCU WR Jalen Reagor at No. 31.

OUTLOOK: Niners' biggest move in free agency was trade that sent Buckner to Colts for 13th pick. That created hole on interior of DL but also added premium pick for team with no selections in Rounds 2-4. Lack of those picks could lead to trade down with one of two first-rounders. Big question heading into draft is whether 49ers' focus will be on filling holes at DT and WR or acquiring prospects at OL and CB who can fill projected roster openings next off-season.

14. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Missed playoffs for 12th consecutive season, extending second-longest drought in NFL. Jameis Winston led league in passing yardage, while also becoming its first-ever “30-30”” player with 33 TD passes and 30 interceptions, including seven that were returned for touchdowns. WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each topped 1,100 yards receiving, LB Shaquil Barrett led league with 19 1/2 sacks, and young defence showed promise down stretch.

FREE AGENCY: Signed QB Tm Brady, T Joe Haeg. Placed franchise tag on LB Shaquil Barrett. Re-signed LB Jason Pierre-Paul, DL Ndamukong Suh, QB Blaine Gabbert, CB Ryan Smith, LB Kevin Minter, S Andrew Adams, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, TE Antony Auclair. Lost RB Peyton Barber, WR Breshad Perriman, DL Beau Allen, LB Carl Nassib. Didn’t re-sign QB Jameis Winston, T Demar Dotson, S Darian Stewart, T Josh Wells, T Jerald Hawkins, LB Sam Acho, G Earl Watford.

THEY NEED: T, RB, CB, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, LB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton, Florida CB CJ Henderson, Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs.

OUTLOOK: With Brady replacing Winston, Bucs finally have franchise QB they’ve spent decades searching for. That breeds expectations of not only ending long playoff drought, but hopes of becoming first team to play Super Bowl in home stadium next February. Club’s biggest need entering draft is bolstering offensive line that will protect Brady, who will be 43 in August. It would be nice to add some depth to improved defence that played well over final six weeks of 2019.

15. DENVER BRONCOS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Musical chairs at coach and quarterback in Denver finally ended when Vic Fangio turned to rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 — with only loss to Super Bowl champion Chiefs on the road. It was too late for the Broncos to avoid a third straight losing season but provided hope that John Elway finally found worthy successor to Peyton Manning.

FREE AGENCY: Lost DB Chris Harris Jr., DE Derek Wolfe, DB Will Parks, C Connor McGovern, LS Casey Kreiter. Didn’t re-sign G Ronald Leary, RB Theo Riddick, RB Devontae Booker, DE Adam Gotsis, ILB Corey Nelson, QB Brandon Allen. Traded FB Andy Janovich. Acquired CB A.J. Bouye, DL Jurrell Casey, OL Graham Glasgow, RB Melvin Gordon, TE Nick Vannett, QB2 Jeff Driskel, P/KO Sam Martin.

THEY NEED: OL, WR, DB, ILB.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, TE, DE, K.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy, Georgia OT Andrew Thomas.

OUTLOOK: Elway filled his biggest holes in free agency, freeing him up to focus on his two biggest needs in draft: offensive line and wide receiver, two areas that are deep this year.

Falcons GM shows off his virtual draft set up Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff showcases the office space where he will participate in the virtual NFL draft.

16. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Atlanta won its last four games, saving jobs of coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Still, another sub-.500 finish was disappointing and added pressure to make playoffs in 2020. Running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant were cut to improve dismal salary cap situation.

FREE AGENCY: Lost LB De’Vondre Campbell, DE Vic Beasley, TE Austin Hooper, OG Wes Schweitzer, DE Adrian Clayborn, DT Jack Crawford, P Matt Bosher, SS Kemal Ishmael, DE Ra’Shede Hageman, DT Michael Bennett. Released TE Luke Stocker, OT Ty Sambrailo, Freeman and Trufant. Acquired TE Hayden Hurst. Signed RB Todd Gurley, OLB Dante Fowler, WR Laquon Treadwell, OL Justin McCray, LB LaRoy Reynolds, TE Khari Lee, LB Edmond Robinson.

THEY NEED: CB, edge rusher, DT, OG, OT, RB, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, P, PK.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Florida CB CJ Henderson, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw.

OUTLOOK: After trading one of team’s two second-round picks to acquire Hurst, Falcons could move down in first round for more picks. Dimitroff can be counted on for at least one trade each draft. He already addressed team’s most pressing needs by signing Fowler and Gurley. Cornerback is a priority. With increased pressure to win now, GM won't ignore need to take top player on his board.

17. DALLAS COWBOYS (8-8)

LAST SEASON: High expectations, 3-0 start faded to another .500 finish under coach Jason Garrett, whose contract wasn’t renewed. Dak Prescott set career highs for yards passing, TDs, but Ezekiel Elliott played full season without winning rushing title for first time.

FREE AGENCY: Placed franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott. Re-signed WR Amari Cooper, LB Sean Lee, CB Anthony Brown, K Kai Forbath, C Joe Looney, LB Joe Thomas, S Darian Thompson, CB C.J. Goodwin, LB Justin March, LS L.P. Ladouceur. Lost CB Byron Jones, DE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb, TE Jason Witten, S Jeff Heath, DT Maliek Collins, DE Kerry Hyder, T Cameron Fleming, G Xavier Su’a-Filo. Signed DT Gerald McCoy, DE Aldon Smith, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, CB Maurice Canady, DT Dontari Poe, K Greg Zuerlein, TE Blake Bell. Didn’t re-sign WR Tavon Austin.

THEY NEED: S, DE, CB, LB.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, QB, K.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU DE K’Lavon Chaisson, Florida CB CJ Henderson, Alabama S Xavier McKinney.

OUTLOOK: First-year coach Mike McCarthy has signalled philosophical shift on defence with signings of beefy McCoy, Poe. Will be interesting to see how new approach plays into draft strategy. Secondary is top priority, perhaps along with edge rusher depending on availability of Smith and Randy Gregory, both suspended and seeking reinstatement with more lenient policy on marijuana in new labour deal. C Travis Frederick’s sudden retirement might not affect top of draft because Cowboys were high on third-rounder Connor McGregor from last year. He played some centre in college.

21. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-8)

LAST SEASON: Quarterback Carson Wentz led an injury-depleted offence to the NFC East title but the Eagles couldn’t overcome losing Wentz to a concussion in a wild-card game against Seattle.

FREE AGENCY: Lost RB Jordan Howard, CB Ronald Darby, OT T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, DT Tim Jernigan, WR Nelson Agholor, TE Richard Rodgers. Didn’t re-sign LT Jason Peters. Released S Malcolm Jenkins. Acquired CB Darius Slay in trade. Signed DT Javon Hargrave, LB Jatavis Brown, S Will Parks, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman.

THEY NEED: WR, DB, LB, OL, DL.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU WR Justin Jefferson, TCU WR Jalen Reagor, Clemson WR Tee Higgins, LSU S Grant Delpit.

OUTLOOK: With six picks in first four rounds, Eagles have capital to move up in first round to get top receiver. But it’s deep draft for wideouts so they can stay put and get quality player. Personnel boss Howie Roseman emphasizes taking best player available but hard to ignore team’s biggest need is receiver. Roseman is among most active draft-pick swappers, so anything is possible.

22, 25. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (11-7)

LAST SEASON: Behind career-best season from QB Kirk Cousins, breakout year by RB Dalvin Cook, strong pass rush and top-five turnover margin in league, Vikings earned wild-card spot and won playoff game at New Orleans. Fell at San Francisco while being overwhelmed by NFC champ's unrelenting defence.

FREE AGENCY: Traded WR Stefon Diggs. Released DT Linval Joseph, CB Xavier Rhodes, RG Josh Kline. Didn't re-sign DE Everson Griffen, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander, DE Stephen Weatherly, S Andrew Sendejo, S Jayron Kearse, WR Laquon Treadwell. Signed DT Michael Pierce, WR Tajaé Sharpe, DE Anthony Zettel. Re-signed K Dan Bailey, P Britton Colquitt, FB C.J. Ham.

THEY NEED: CB, WR, G, DE, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, LB, TE, DT, C.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU CB Kristian Fulton, Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos, TCU CB Jeff Gladney.

OUTLOOK: Trading disgruntled Diggs to Buffalo fetched Vikings extra first-round pick, No. 22, along with additional choices in fifth and sixth round. GM Rick Spielman has capital to move up in first round if desired, currently with 12 selections, including five of top 105. Replacing Diggs made bit easier by deep pool of WR prospects, but Vikings must find at least one new starter on OL from this draft. They also have not had this many immediate needs on defence since arrival of coach Mike Zimmer in 2014, starting at CB.

How high will the Patriots draft a QB in the 2020 NFL draft? Mike Reiss questions when the Patriots will use one of their draft picks to gain a quarterback after Bill Belichick's comments.

23. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-5)

LAST SEASON: After 8-0 start, Patriots lost three of final five games to end regular season, followed by home wild-card playoff loss to Tennessee. It was first time in four seasons Patriots didn’t reach Super Bowl after at least making it to AFC championship in each of previous eight years. Injuries on offensive line contributed, as did lack of playmakers for Tom Brady to throw to following retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

FREE AGENCY: Brady ending his tenure in New England to sign with Tampa Bay has been Patriots’ biggest off-season development by far. But departures of LBs Kyle Van Noy (Dolphins), Jamie Collins (Lions) and Elandon Roberts (Lions), S Duron Harmon (trade to Lions) and DT Danny Shelton (Lions) were also big on defence. New England also has major hole to fill on special teams following release of longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski. But Patriots did manage to keep some veteran leadership with S Devin McCourty and special teams captain Matt Slater both re-signing.

THEY NEED: QB, TE, WR, LB, OL, DL

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, CB, S

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Utah State QB Jordan Love, Baylor WR Denzel Mims, LSU LB Patrick Queen, Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa, Houston OT Josh Jones.

OUTLOOK: Patriots have 12 total picks, including five in first four rounds. It gives them ability to make trades or to mine for late-round prospects. For now, second-year player Jarrett Stidham is at top of QB depth chart, though coach Bill Belichick calls this year’s QB class “an interesting group."

24. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (13-4)

LAST SEASON: Saints weathered record-setting QB Drew Brees’ five-game absence with hand injury to match franchise best with 13 regular season victories. But they were tripped up in overtime by Minnesota in playoff opener. All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas carried offence with NFL single-season record 149 catches for 1,725.

FREE AGENCY: Lost S Vonn Bell, CB Eli Apple, LB A.J. Klein, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Keith Kirkwood. Didn’t re-sign WR Ted Ginn Jr. Signed WR Reggie Sanders, S Malcolm Jenkins, FB Michael Burton, DB Deatrick Nicholls. Re-signed QB Drew Brees, DT David Onyemata, G Andrus Peat, CB P.J. Williams, DE Noah Spence, S D.J. Swearinger, DB Justin Hardee, LS Zach Wood, OL Cameron Tom.

THEY NEED: WR, LB, CB, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, OL, DT, P, K.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray, TCU CB Jeff Gladney, Baylor WR Denzel Mims.

OUTLOOK: Saints have retained most key players that helped them post 13-3 records each of past two seasons. With no glaring needs, they seek playmakers who can solidify Super Bowl credentials. Explosive receiver or quick, versatile linebacker could suit immediate needs. Also could be tempted to snag pass rusher or even QB viewed as potential successor to 41-year-old Brees.

27. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (12-6)

LAST SEASON: Despite seeing its run game decimated by injuries to point that Marshawn Lynch was brought out of retirement, and defence was uncharacteristically leaky against pass, Seahawks were inches away from NFC West title. Seattle settled for wild-card berth and won in Philadelphia before losing at Green Bay in divisional round.

FREE AGENCY: Replenished OL signing Brandon Shell, B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi, Chance Warmack. Added DEs Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. Traded for CB Quinton Dunbar. Signed TE Greg Olson, WR Phillip Dorsett and retained DT Jarran Reed. Lost OL George Fant, Germain Ifedi and key DL Quinton Jefferson.

THEY NEED: Edge, DT, OL, S, CB.

THEY DON’T NEED: TE, QB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa, LSU DE K’Lavon Chaisson.

OUTLOOK: There is very little ever certain about what Seahawks will do in draft other than to expect first-round trade by GM John Schneider. Seahawks have not used their original first-round pick since 2011. Focus will undoubtedly be on defensive line, where Seattle’s pass rush lagged in 2019 and there remains uncertainty about Jadeveon Clowney returning. Expect Schneider to try to add extra pick or two with Seattle already having three picks (Nos. 27, 59, 64) in first two rounds.

28. BALTIMORE RAVENS (14-3)

LAST SEASON: With NFL MVP Lamar Jackson directing offence that led league in scoring and set NFL record for yards rushing, Ravens took 12-game winning streak, league-best 14-2 record and 13 Pro Bowl stars into playoffs before losing at home to Tennessee.

FREE AGENCY: Fortified DL by obtaining Calais Campbell in trade with Jacksonville and signing free agent Derek Wolfe. Re-signed CB Jimmy Smith, DB Anthony Levine and WR Chris Moore in addition to placing franchise tag on LB Matthew Judon. Lost DT Michael Pierce, traded DT Chris Wormley and TE Hayden Hurst. Cut OT James Hurst, CB Brandon Carr and S Tony Jefferson. G Marshal Yanda retired.

THEY NEED: OL, WR, LB, DE.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa, Clemson WR Tee Higgins, LSU LB Patrick Queen.

OUTLOOK: With three picks in top 60, (Nos. 28, 55, 60), Ravens can address some of few problem areas that ruined team’s bid to reach Super Bowl. Trading up in first round is possible, although second-year GM Eric DeCosta covets picks in what he perceives to be deep draft. With nine selections coming in, some form of trade during draft is almost inevitable given team’s propensity to make swaps in years past.

29. TENNESSEE TITANS (11-8)

LAST SEASON: Titans reached first AFC championship in 17 years after benching QB Marcus Mariota in mid-October to become only third team to reach conference title game after starting 2-4 or worse. Former Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill jump-started anemic offence and combined with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to help Titans clinch AFC's sixth seed. Titans made playoffs despite NFL's worst field goal unit, using five kickers and not even attempting a field goal in four straight games.

FREE AGENCY: Released TE Delanie Walker, K Ryan Succop, RB Dion Lewis, LB Cameron Wake. Lost Mariota, RT Jack Conklin, WR Tajae Sharpe, CB LeShaun Sims, WR Darius Jennings. Re-signed Tannehill and RT Dennis Kelly. Used franchise tag on Henry. Traded DL Jurrell Casey to Denver. Agreed to deals with LB Vic Beasley Jr., TE MyCole Pruitt, OL Ty Sambriello, LB Nick Dzubnar, LB Kamalei Correa, DL Jack Crawford, DB Chris Milton.

THEY NEED: CB to replace three-year starter Logan Ryan, RB, WR, DL, OL, K.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, LT, P.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: With no gaping holes to fill, Titans can pick best player available, so Houston OT Josh Jones, Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, TCU CB Jeff Gladney or Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa.

OUTLOOK: Titans want much more after two playoff appearances in three seasons, and having to play three straight road games in post-season drove home need to win AFC South to host at least one playoff game. Titans return 17 starters from AFC championship game and need only to fill depth in quest for franchise's first division title since 2008.

Analyzing what makes Jalen Hurts so unique Dan Orlovsky breaks down film of former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts and his dynamic abilities ahead of the NFL draft.

30. GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4)

LAST SEASON: Bounced back from two straight losing seasons to win NFC North in Matt LaFleur’s head coaching debut. Defeated Seattle 28-23 in divisional playoffs before falling 37-20 to San Francisco for third NFC championship game setback in last six years.

FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Geronimo Allison, OT Bryan Bulaga, OLB Kyler Fackrell, LB B.J. Goodson, LB Blake Martinez, FB Dan Vitale. Released TE Jimmy Graham. Signed WR Devin Funchess, LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner. Re-signed RB/KR Tyler Ervin, TE Marcedes Lewis, S Will Redmond.

THEY NEED: WR, LB, OT, DL

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, S

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk, Houston OT Josh Jones, Utah State QB Jordan Love

OUTLOOK: Packers haven’t used first-round pick on offensive player since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod in 2011. Could look to use No. 30 overall selection on receiver or tackle. Draft’s depth at receiver might impact Packers’ strategy. Packers also might try to draft and groom backup for 36-year-old QB and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Team needs help at inside linebacker and could pounce if LSU’s Patrick Queen or Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray slips to No. 30. Three sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks should give Packers plenty of trade opportunities later in draft.

32. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (15-4)

LAST SEASON: Super Bowl champions overcame early injuries to rattle off nine straight wins to finish regular season, then overcame double-digit deficits in each playoff game to end 50-year title drought.

FREE AGENCY: Lost CBs Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne, SS Jordan Lucas, TE Blake Bell, OLs Cameron Erving and Stefan Wisniewski, DLs Xavier Williams and Terrell Suggs, RBs LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware . Re-signed CB Bashaud Breeland, WR Demarcus Robinson, QB Chad Henne, FB Anthony Sherman and DT Mike Pennel. Added RB DeAndre Washington, TE Ricky Jones-Seals, CB Antonio Hamilton, QB Jordan Ta'amu and OL Mike Remmers.

THEY NEED: CB, OL, RB, TE, LB.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR, S, FB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Georgia RB D'Andre Swift, Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene, TCU CB Jeff Gladney.

OUTLOOK: Chiefs will gladly pick last in first round, but it puts them in predicament. Swift is arguably top running back in draft and could slide to them, filling relatively minor need. But more pressing concern is cornerback and that could mean selecting fifth or sixth or seventh overall CB. Chiefs also could use help on interior of offensive line and in linebacker corps, which struggled most of their Super Bowl campaign.

Teams without a first round pick

34. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: After fast start following Andrew Luck's surprise August retirement, quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured left knee and Colts lost seven of last nine, missing playoffs for fourth time in five years.

FREE AGENCY: Lost TE Eric Ebron, WR Devin Funchess, OL Joe Haeg, OL Josh Andrews. Didn't re-sign S Clayton Geathers, DE Jabaal Sheard, K Adam Vinatieri, WR Chester Rogers, WR Dontrelle Inman. Released CB Pierre Desir. Acquired DT DeForest Buckner in trade. Signed QB Philip Rivers, CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Sheldon Day, CB T.J. Carrie. Re-signed LT Anthony Castonzo and OL Le'Raven Clark.

THEY NEED: WR, QB, TE, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, CB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson WR Tee Higgins, Southern California WR Michael Pittman Jr., Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet.

OUTLOOK: Colts significantly upgraded defensive line — and eliminated major need — with addition of Buckner, but traded No. 13 overall pick to get him. GM Chris Ballard still has seven picks, including two second-rounders (Nos. 34 and 44), which could be used to upgrade receiving corps or perhaps find long-term successor for Luck. Ballard may not be done dealing, either.

40. HOUSTON TEXANS (11-7)

LAST SEASON: Won AFC South for second straight year and fourth time in five seasons behind strong play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Beat Bills in wild-card round before squandering 24-0 lead in 51-31 loss to Kansas City in divisional round.

FREE AGENCY: Traded WR DeAndre Hopkins, Didn’t re-sign RBs Carlos Hyde or Lamar Miller, NT D.J. Reader. Acquired RB David Johnson and WR Brandin Cooks in trades. Signed OTs Roderick Johnson and Brent Qvale, CBs Vernon Hargreaves, Bradley Roby and Phillip Gaines, WRs Randall Cobb and DeAndre Carter, QB AJ McCarron, Ss Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins, TE Darren Fells, K Ka’imi Fairbairn, LB Tyrell Adams, LS Jon Weeks.

THEY NEED: CB, S, WR, DL.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, Clemson CB A.J. Terrell.

OUTLOOK: Texans don’t have first-round pick after sending it to Miami last year in deal that netted LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills. Sent this year’s second-round pick (No. 57) to Rams in trade for Cooks but got higher second-round selection (No. 40) in deal for Hopkins. Could use that pick to address need at CB after ranking 29th in NFL by allowing 267.2 yards passing a game. Team also needs pass rusher after managing just 31 sacks last year in first season without Jadeveon Clowney.

43. CHICAGO BEARS (8-8)

LAST SEASON: Bears came into season with Super Bowl hopes after winning NFC North at 12-4, only to go 8-8 and miss playoffs for eighth time in nine years. QB Mitchell Trubisky took step back, and offence ranked among NFL's worst.

FREE AGENCY: Lost LB Nick Kwiatkoski, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DT Nick Williams and QB Chase Daniel. Released LB Leonard Floyd, CB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel. Acquired QB Nick Foles in trade with Jacksonville. Signed OLB Robert Quinn, TE Jimmy Graham, CB Artie Burns, DB Tre Roberson, OL Germain Ifedi, OLB Barkevious Mingo and TE Demetrius Harris.

THEY NEED: OL, CB, S, TE, RB, WR, QB.

THEY DON’T NEED: LB, DT.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, Boise State OL Ezra Cleveland, Utah CB Jaylon Johnson, Ohio State OL Jonah Jackson, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

OUTLOOK: Bears have two second-round picks at 43 and 50 overall, and don't have another one until fifth round. They have seven selections in all, none in first round for the second straight year, having sent them to Oakland in Khalil Mack trade prior to 2018 season. Bears brought in Graham, hoping he can regain Pro Bowl form, and Foles to compete with Trubisky for starting job. But they need more playmakers on offence and help on line. Trade for Foles shouldn't stop them from drafting another quarterback, either. On defence, Bears figure to have fierce pass rush with Quinn joining Mack on outside, though they could use some youth at linebacker. They also need cornerback, safety to complement stars Kyle Fuller, Eddie Jackson.

49. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-8)

LAST SEASON: Steelers got long glimpse of what life might look like without QB Ben Roethlisberger when two-time Super Bowl winner was lost for year at halftime of Week 2 with right elbow injury. Backups Mason Rudolph and Devlin “Duck” Hodges didn't exactly cement themselves as Roethlisberger's potential long-term replacement during uneven season in which Steelers relied heavily on defence to remain in playoff picture until final weeks. September trade with Miami to acquire S Minkah Fitzpatrick means Steelers won't have first-round pick for first time in more than half-century.

FREE AGENCY: Lost NT Javon Hargrave, LB Tyler Matakevich, OL B.J. Finney. Didn't re-sign TE Nick Vannett. Cut LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, FB Roosevelt Nix and WR Johnny Holton. Signed FB Derek Watt, TE Eric Ebron, OL Stefen Wisniewski, DE Dewayne Hendrix, S Tyree Kinnel and LB/LS Christian Kuntz. Re-signed S Jordan Dangerfield, LS Kameron Canady, OL Zach Banner. Placed franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree. Traded for DL Chris Wormley.

THEY NEED: ILB, OLB, QB, RB.

THEY DON’T NEED: S, DL, CB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor.

OUTLOOK: Steelers fully believe Roethlisberger will return to form in 2020, but at 38 window is closing sooner rather than later whether team wants to admit it or not. At some point they're going to have to find successor. Hurts is intriguing because of his athleticism, while Fromm better fits pocket-passer mould. Both are winners, which is plus. Steelers opted not to extend RB James Conner, basically turning 2020 into a “prove it” season. Taylor was workhorse at Wisconsin much like Le'Veon Bell was at Michigan State, not that it stopped Steelers from taking Bell and turning him into All-Pro.

52. LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-7)

LAST SEASON: Missed playoffs for first time under Sean McVay despite posting coach’s third straight winning record. Offense came down from its lofty performances in 2017-18. Defence went through thorough roster upheaval and faltered late in season.

FREE AGENCY: Lost LB Dante Fowler, LB Cory Littleton and K Greg Zuerlein. Released RB Todd Gurley and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman. Traded WR Brandin Cooks. Re-signed DT Michael Brockers after his deal with Baltimore fell through. Signed DT A’Shawn Robinson and LB Leonard Floyd.

THEY NEED: LB, WR, DE, K, CB, RB.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE, S, DT.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Boise State LB Curtis Weaver, Southern California WR Michael Pittman Jr., Ohio State LB Malik Harrison, Baylor WR Denzel Mims, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor.

OUTLOOK: Rams have no first-round pick for fourth consecutive year thanks to trade-happy GM Les Snead, but can build depth with 52nd and 57th overall selections. Snead loves to trade down, but probably should concentrate on nailing high picks again after losing tons of talent from last season’s roster. Replacements for Littleton, Cooks and Zuerlein are priorities, but Rams could use difference makers on every level of defence.

54. BUFFALO BILLS (10-7)

LAST SEASON: Took advantage of ultra-easy schedule to win nine of first 12 and clinch second playoff berth in three years under coach Sean McDermott. Deficiencies exposed in AFC wild-card playoff, when inconsistent Josh Allen-led offence stalled and Buffalo squandered 16-0 third-quarter lead in 22-19 overtime loss to Houston Texans.

FREE AGENCY: Lost DT Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, RBs Frank Gore and Senorise Perry, LBs Lorenzo Alexander (retiring), Julian Stanford and Maurice Alexander, CB Kevin Johnson, OL LaAdrian Waddle. Acquired WR Stefon Diggs in trade. Signed DE Mario Addison, DTs Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson, CBs Josh Norman and E.J. Gaines, LBs A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich, RB Taiwan Jones, OL Daryl Williams.

THEY NEED: LB, DB, RB, DE.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Florida DE/LB Jabari Zuniga, Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks.

OUTLOOK: By trading four draft picks, including No. 22, to acquire Diggs from Minnesota, GM Brandon Beane addressed team’s most immediate off-season need in bid to spur offence that scored 21 or more points just six times last year. By shoring up other holes in free agency, Beane is in position to select best player available, who can be developed rather than thrust into regular role with likelihood of limited off-season practice time due to new coronavirus.