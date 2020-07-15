If fans are allowed back into stadiums for games at any point in 2020, there won't be any in Philadelphia.

City officials said Tuesday they will not allow any fans in the stands for sporting events in Philadelphia until at least the end of the year in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“I do think that games can be played with the kind of safety precautions that they’re proposing. I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there,” health commissioner Thomas Farley told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not [have] crowds.”

The Eagles have not publicly commented on the ruling, while the Phillies previously announced they will play without fans all season. With the NHL and NBA attempting to resume their 2020 seasons in centralized locations, it's unlikely fans would have been able to attend games before the end of the year anyways.

The city also announced on Tuesday that it is placing a moratorium on all large public events through the end of February, though sporting events would not fall under that classification.