D. J. Smith: If there's an opportunity to coach Canada at WHC, I'll be there

Claude Julien will be Team Canada's head coach at the men's World Hockey Championship in Finland next month, Hockey Canada announced Monday.

Julien will be joined behind the bench by Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith and Andre Tourigny of the Arizona Coyotes, who will serve as assistant coaches.

Shane Doan will lead the Canadian management group as general manager with Rick Nash serving as senior vice president of hockey operations and assistant GM and Scott Salmond as assistant general manager. The management contingent was selected by Tom Renny and Scott Smith.

“We are excited to unveil the management group and coaching staff that will lead Canada’s National Men’s Team in its defence of last year’s gold medal at the IIHF World Championship,” said Renney in a news release. “This is a group that combines many years of experience at the NHL, CHL and international levels, and we look forward to building a team that will wear the Maple Leaf with pride in Finland next month.”

The tournament will take place from May 13 to May 29 in Tampere and Helsinki.

Julien coached Canada's men's team at the Beijing Olympics earlier this year but missed time at the start of the tournament after sustaining fractured ribs from a fall.

At the NHL level, Julien was fired from his second stint as Montreal Canadiens head coach last February. In addition to one season at the helm of the New Jersey Devils, Julien coached the Boston Bruins from 2007 to 2017 and owns a career NHL record of 667-445-10-152. His Bruins tenure was highlighted by a Stanley Cup victory over the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.

Smith took over as Sens head coach to begin the 2019-20 season and has guided the team to a 28-40-7 record so far this year. He told reporters over the weekend that he would welcome a chance to be on Canada's staff at the 2022 men's worlds.

The 44-year-old owns a 76-102-24 record across three NHL seasons in Ottawa.