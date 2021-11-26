Julien to coach Team Canada at Channel One and Spengler Cups

Veteran coach Claude Julien will be behind the bench for Team Canada at the upcoming Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup.

Hockey Canada will announce its management and coaching staff for the Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup. Shane Doan will be the GM, Blair MacKasey, the Director of Player Personnel, Claude Julien will be named head coach, and Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker will assist. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 26, 2021

If the NHL pulls out of the Olympics, the management and coaching staff outlined below, would assume the same role with Team Canada in China. https://t.co/509vniL2BK — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 26, 2021

Shane Doan will be the general manager, Blair MacKasey as the director of player personnel with Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker joining Julien as part of the coaching staff.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds if the NHL pulls out of the Olympics, this group would assume the same role with Team Canada in Beijing.

Julien, 61, was fired by the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 24 along with associate coach Kirk Muller. Along with two coaching stints with the Canadiens, Julien also coached the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins, taking home the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

The Channel One Cup will take place in mid-December in Moscow, Russia and the Spengler Cup will go from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.