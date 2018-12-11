DeVone Claybrooks staff is taking shape soon after the BC Lions officially named him head coach Tuesday.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Vancouver native and former Ottawa Redblacks offensive line coach Bryan Chiu will join the team as offensive line coach while offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson will be retained.

Hearing that @BCLions offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson will be retained under new head coach DeVone Claybrooks. #CFL #Lions — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 11, 2018

Hearing Vancouver native Bryan Chiu will be returning home as the @BCLions OL coach. #CFL #Lions — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 11, 2018

TSN's Farhan Lalji added Ryan Phillips is expected to be the team's defensive backs coach.

Meanwhile, Justin Dunk of 3DownNation.com reported Rich Stubler is expected to be named Claybrooks' defensive coordinator with the Lions.

Stubler spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes, initially as a special advisor before taking over for Khalil Carter as defensive coordinator.

The long-time CFL defensive coordinator coached with Claybrooks in Calgary, when the former was defensive coordinator and the latter was defensive line coach.

Stubler also has head coaching experience in the CFL, leading the Toronto Argonauts to a 4-6 record through 10 games in 2008 before getting fired.

And Moe Khan of TSN Radio 690 in Montreal reported Nik Lewis is also expected to join Claybrooks staff as the running backs coach.

Lewis spent 11 seasons with the Stampeders before three with the Alouettes, finishing his CFL career with 1,051 receptions for 13,778 yards, and 71 touchdowns in 226 regular season games.