The Cleveland Browns have activated tight end David Njoku from the COVID list, the team announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was placed on the COVID reserve last week and missed the Browns' Week 14 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

We've activated TE David Njoku and made additional roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 16, 2021

The Browns placed eight players on the COVID protocol on Tuesday including quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is also currently in the COVID-19 protocol.

Cleveland will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.