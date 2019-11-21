Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension was upheld by an NFL appeal officer Thursday, while Maurkice Pouncey's three-game suspension was dropped to two games by appeal officer Derrick Brooks.

Garrett was suspended for a minimum of six games on Friday for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet after ripping it off the head of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback with eight seconds left in the Cleveland Browns’ 21-7 win one week ago. Six games is the longest suspension in NFL history for a single on-field event.

Rudolph was not injured on the play, which led to Garrett being ejected, along with Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey for their roles in the ensuing melee. Ogunjobi previously had his one-game suspension upheld.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league,” Rudolph said after the game. “I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

The NFL’s previous longest suspension for a single on-field event was five games, handed to Albert Haynesworth in 2006 for stomping on the head of Dallas Cowboys centre Andre Gurode. Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict received a suspension for the remainder of the season (at least 12 games) earlier this year for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, but the NFL noted in their decision that his ban was based, in part, on Burfict’s history of violent hits.

“What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” Garrett said Thursday. “It’s out of character.”

Garrett will miss all of Cleveland’s final six games this season. He has a team-high 10 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss this season.

The Browns and Steelers will face each other again on Dec. 1.