Browns WR Landry will not return vs. Texans

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has left Week 2's matchup against the Houston Texans and will not return.

Landry is believed to have sustained a sprained MCL early in the game after a catch in the opening drive of the game.

Browns believe WR Jarvis Landry has a sprained MCL and he will undergo further testing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

The 28-year-old had five receptions for 71 yards in Week 1's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Landry will undergo further testing.