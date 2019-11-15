Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his helmet swing in the dying seconds of Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end was suspended for a minimum of remainder of this season and post-season on Friday for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet after ripping it off the head of the Steelers quarterback with eight seconds left in the Browns’ 21-7 win on Thursday.

At a minimum of six games, Garrett's suspension is the longest in the history of the NFL for a single on-field event. Garrett, who was also fined an undisclosed additional amount, must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.

Rudolph was not injured on the play, which led to Garrett being ejected, along with Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers centre Maurkice Pouncey for their roles in the ensuing melee.

Pouncey, who threw both punches and kicks at Garrett, was suspended three games on Friday. Ogunjobi received a one-game penalty for his late hit on the helmet-less Rudolph.

Both the Browns and Steelers organizations received fines of $250,000. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslem released a statement apologizing to the Steelers and Rudolph.

"We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game," the statement read. "There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions."

“I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league,” Rudolph said after the game. “I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

The NFL’s previous longest suspension for a single on-field event was five games, handed to Albert Haynesworth in 2006 for stomping on the head of Dallas Cowboys centre Andre Gurode. Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict received a suspension for the remainder of the season (at least 12 games) earlier this year for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, but the NFL noted in their decision that his ban was based, in part, on Burfict’s history of violent hits.

“What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” Garrett said Thursday. “It’s out of character.”

Garrett will miss all of Cleveland’s final six games this season. He has a team-high 10 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss this season.

The Browns and Steelers will face each other again on Dec. 1.