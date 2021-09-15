Cleveland Browns star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second straight week of action to start the season this Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to the media on Wednesday.

Beckham Jr. was a game-time decision for Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but couldn't go as he continues to work back from his surgically repaired left knee.

The 28-year-old tore his ACL last year in Week 7 and underwent surgery in early November.

Over seven games in 2020, Beckham Jr. tallied 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded 1,035 yards and four touchdowns over 16 games in 2019, his first season in Cleveland after being acquired from the New York Giants.