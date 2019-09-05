BEREA, Ohio — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he's still slowed by a hip injury that sidelined him in the preseason.

Beckham, who came to Cleveland from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade in March, was kept out of the four exhibition games to manage the unspecified ailment.

The three-time Pro Bowler said he's been "afraid to open up" and run as fast as he can to this point.

"This is something I've never had to deal with," Beckham said Thursday as the Browns prepared for Sunday's opener against Tennessee. "It's like an extremely fast car with like a little alignment or something off. And it's right in the centre of what you need. Now, the car can still go but it's dangerous, you know what I mean?

"So, it's just something I've been trying to figure out, in and out of rehab every single day. Never really dealt with anything like that."

Beckham has been undergoing treatment with the hope of being as close to 100 per cent as possible before facing the Titans. He's not going to miss his debut with the Browns.

He's dealt with leg injuries in the past, playing in only 16 games the past two seasons.

"It's getting better," Beckham said. "It's as good as it's going to be until the season starts. It's something that hopefully that keeps progressing and gets better and not worse."

___

