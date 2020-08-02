Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list following off-season hip surgery.

The team made the roster move Sunday while stressing that Landry remains on schedule to return this season. Landry, who has not missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland, has said he expects to be back on the field sometime in August.

On Thursday, first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry was still on track "based on everything he has done post-surgery.”

The 27-year-old had surgery in February. Landry played through a painful condition last season, when he finished with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Landry has made at least 81 catches per season and he has twice recorded more than 100.

The Browns also placed receiver J’Mon Moore on the active/non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. He spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Cleveland's veterans have been reporting to training camp this week and going through COVID-19 testing and taking physicals.

