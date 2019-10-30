Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield abruptly left his media availability on Wednesday after displeasure with a reporter's question regarding the team's Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

Reporter Tony Grossi asked Mayfield about a particular failed drive during Sunday night's 27-13 loss that raised the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner's dander.

Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019

"Stop saying 'But,'" Mayfield said to the reporter. "I just told you the clock was running and we have a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play, you don’t know. That’s just plain and simple."

Asked if he was happy with the drive, Mayfield reacted angrily before walking out.

"Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points," Mayfield said incredulously. "That’s the dumbest question you could ask."

Mayfield seemingly made reference to the incident later on Wednesday on Twitter.

"Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it," Mayfield wrote. "I am who I am and always have been. Don't call it emotional when it's convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I'm frustrated. If I was to act like it's okay to lose, then y'all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that’s too bad."

Mayfield, 24, has struggled in his sophomore NFL campaign. Through seven games this season, the 24-year-old Austin, TX native has thrown for 1,690 yards on 132-for-229 passing with six touchdowns and a league-leading 12 interceptions.

The Browns (2-5) visit the Denver Broncos (2-6) on Sunday afternoon.