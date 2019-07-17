Baker Mayfield has no plans to apologize for how he treated his former head coach Hue Jackson after Jackson joined the rival Cincinnati Bengals after being fired by the Cleveland Browns last season.

Mayfield, who gave Jackson the cold shoulder following a November win in Cincinnati and then stared down his former head coach in the final minutes of a Week 16 victory over the Bengals, told ESPN he "absolutely" enjoyed defeating Jackson's Bengals on two separate occasions.

“I’m not gonna lie to you and say that the first time I played Hue did not feel good. It’s human nature to want to get revenge,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield, who was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, called Jackson "fake" on social media after the first meeting with the Bengals, which came less a month after Jackson was let go by the Browns. The 24-year-old said Tuesday he stands by his comments.

“I said what I meant,” Mayfield said. “Don’t stand up in front of us the week before and try to tell us you’re doing everything for us, then go take a job with a team we play twice a year. It was one of those honesty and respect things.”

Jackson, who joined the Bengals as a special assistant to the head coach in early November, said he harbours no ill will towards Mayfield.

"Baker's gonna be Baker," Jackson said. "He was disappointed that I left and was with a team in the division. ... That was his feeling and I have to respect it."