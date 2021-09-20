1h ago
Browns release WR Davis
The Cleveland Browns have put wide receiver Davion Davis on waivers with the purpose of being released according to Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Texans 21, Browns 31
Davis was suspended for regular season games in August for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.
The 24-year-old led the Browns in receiving during the pre-season with 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns over three pre-season games.
Davis is eligible to play after finishing his suspension on Sunday.