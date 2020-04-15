The Cleveland Browns unveiled their new uniforms Wednesday, returning to a more traditional look.

We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms



"We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms," the Browns said in a statement alongside the new uniforms.

"We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are," executive vice president and owner JW Johnson said in a statement. "We've heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.

"As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they're true to who they are. They're not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we'll always be."

The Browns also announced all team jersey proceeds will benefit the team's "Hats off to our Heroes" fund.

The Browns are the third team to unveil new uniforms this off-season, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.