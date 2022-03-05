Monsters rally past Marlies with three goals in 3rd period

CLEVELAND — Robbie Payne scored twice in a three-goal third period for the Cleveland Monsters for a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Toronto Marlies in the AHL on Saturday.

Dillon Simpson also scored in the third and Jake Christiansen rounded out the offence for Cleveland (19-21-6-4), which has won five times in the past seven games.

Tyler Sikura and Kevin Stenlund chipped in two assists apiece for the Monsters, which got 25 saves from Jet Greaves.

Josh Ho-Sang and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev replied the Marlies (24-17-3-1), losers of three straight.

Joseph Woll stopped 33-of-37 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2022.