Cleveland running back Nick Chubb has left the game against Dallas with a right knee injury after his leg was rolled up on by a pair of opposing linemen engaged on a pass rush in the backfield.

Chubb stayed down briefly before limping off the field on his own. He went to the locker room, and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Update: Chubb will not return 😭 https://t.co/dfGkZIXicl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020

Before the injury, Chubb had 43 yards on just six carries, pushing him past 300 yards for the season. He entered the game as the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher.

Elsewhere, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler injured his left hamstring against the Buccaneers, who got a scare when wide receiver Mike Evans was taken to the locker room for an apparent right foot injury. Evans returned the next series.