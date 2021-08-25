The Summer of Punk continues live on TSN

On the heels of an emotional return to pro wrestling last Friday after a seven-year absence, CM Punk is set to make another big debut Wednesday night on TSN.

Punk, one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling through the 2010s, will make his first appearance on All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite show, live from Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET on TSN2 and TSN Direct.

To get you ready for Wednesday’s action, TSN is also re-airing AEW’s Rampage episode from Friday, featuring Punk’s comeback in front of a sold-out hometown crowd at Chicago’s United Center (7 p.m. ET on TSN 2, TSN Direct).

Punk is scheduled to wrestle Darby Allin in his first match back at AEW All Out, a pay-per-view event, on Sept. 5 in Chicago.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s Dynamite card:

- The Varsity Blonds vs. The Lucha Brothers in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator tournament match

- Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet

- Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy

- Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson