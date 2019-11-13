7m ago
Fajardo taking part in Roughriders practice
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo is taking reps with the starters at practice Wednesday. CTV's Claire Hanna reported Fajardo motioned throwing balls to receivers without releasing the football and threw about three balls in the four-yard range while the other quarterbacks took part in one-on-ones with the receivers, throwing longer passes.
TSN.ca Staff
Fajardo hadn't taken part in a team activity since suffering an oblique injury in practice leading up to the team's Week 21 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos. Isaac Harker started that game, while Fajardo vowed post-game he'd be ready for the team's first playoff game.
“I’m feeling a lot better,” Fajardo said at the time. “I’m going to be ready to go. It doesn’t matter how bad the pain is, it’s playoffs and I’m going to play through it. It doesn’t matter if I get hurt even more. I’m going to be out there with my guys until I keel over on the field.”
Fajardo, a Most Outstanding Player finalist, threw for 4,302 yards this season with 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions after taking over Zach Collaros in the team's first game.
The Roughriders will host Collaros and the Blue Bombers Sunday afternoon.