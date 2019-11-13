Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo is taking reps with the starters at practice Wednesday.

Cody Fajardo is taking reps with the starters, and there are a lot of rushing plays. But for the few play calls that involve a throw, the QB is just motioning to his target but not releasing the football. #cfl #riders — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 13, 2019

Fajardo has thrown about three balls in the 4 yard range and with 70% effort. The other QBs (Bennett, Harker and Hansen) have been doing one on ones with the receivers, throwing 20-30yd passes, Fajardo is just shadowing them. #cfl #riders — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 13, 2019

CTV's Claire Hanna reported Fajardo just motioned throwing balls to receivers without releasing the football and threw about three balls in the four-yard range while the other quarterbacks took part in one-on-ones with the receivers, throwing longer passes.

Fajardo hadn't taken part in a team activity since suffering an oblique injury in practice leading up to the team's Week 21 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos. Isaac Harker started that game, while Fajardo vowed post-game he'd be ready for the team's first playoff game.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” Fajardo said at the time. “I’m going to be ready to go. It doesn’t matter how bad the pain is, it’s playoffs and I’m going to play through it. It doesn’t matter if I get hurt even more. I’m going to be out there with my guys until I keel over on the field.”

Fajardo, a Most Outstanding Player finalist, threw for 4,302 yards this season with 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions after taking over Zach Collaros in the team's first game.

The Roughriders will host Collaros and the Blue Bombers Sunday afternoon.