MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Cole Carrier scored three goals in less than four minutes and the Regina Pats routed the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-2 on Tuesday.

Carrier's first goal came on a power play 15:05 into the third. He added a second 78 seconds later and capped the night with a short-handed empty-net marker with a minute and 15 seconds left on the game clock.

Drew Englot added a goal and an assist for the Pats (8-10-0), while Connor Bedard and Logan Nijhoff also scored.

Lukas Svejkovsky and Ashton Ferster scored for the Tigers (4-10-4), who saw their losing skid stretched to 10 games.

Regina's Matthew Kieper had 25 saves and Garin Bjorklund stopped 29-of-34 shots in the loss.

The Pats were 2-for-4 with the man advantage while the Tigers went scoreless on five power plays.

---

WHEAT KINGS 8 BRONCOS 2

BRANDON, MAN. — Ridly Greig notched two goals and three assists as Brandon (8-10-0) dominated Swift Current (6-10-3). Isaac Poulter stopped 9-of-14 shots for the Broncos before being replaced early in the second period and Reid Dyck had 20 saves in relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.