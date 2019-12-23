Caufield not worried about falling in Draft: Montreal is a 'perfect fit'

Cole Caufield scored four goals as Team USA beat Germany 7-1 in their final pre-tournament game ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The Montreal Canadiens' 2019 first-round pick opened the scoring on a pass from centre Alex Turcotte on the power play in the first period, before the Germans tied the game at a goal apiece.

He completed his hat trick near the end of the third period and added a fourth with about a minute left in the game. Florida Panthers goaltending prospect Spencer Knight played the entire game to secure the victory.

The five-foot-seven, 165-pound Caufield has 12 goals and 20 points in 18 games so far this season with the NCAA's Wisconsin Badgers.

The 15th overall selection last June, the 18-year-old scored a record 126 goals in two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

The United States opens the World Juniors on Boxing Day against Canada (TSN, Noon et/9am pt).