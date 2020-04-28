15m ago
Cole Perfetti - Centre
kchow
TSN.ca Staff
Team: Saginaw (OHL)
Hometown: Whitby, ON Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-10 WT: 185 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 1 Final: 1
NHL Ranking Mid: 4 NAS Final: 5 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
Stats Line
|2019-20
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Saginaw
|61
|37
|111
|16
Craig Button's Analysis
"Four exceptional attributes; skating, puck skills, processing speed and imagination work in seamless coordination to make a big impact on the game."
Projection: Elite Offensive No. 1 Centre
Comparable: Patrick Kane/Steve Yzerman
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Puck Skills
|Scoring
|5/5
|5/5
|5/5
|5/5
|4.5/5