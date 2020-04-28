Team: Saginaw (OHL)
Hometown: Whitby, ON   Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-10  WT: 185   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 1  Final: 1
NHL Ranking  Mid: 4 NAS  Final: 5 NAS

Stats Line

 
2019-20 GP G PTS PIM
Saginaw 61 37 111 16
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Four exceptional attributes; skating, puck skills, processing speed and imagination work in seamless coordination to make a big impact on the game."

Projection: Elite Offensive No. 1 Centre
Comparable: Patrick Kane/Steve Yzerman

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Puck Skills Scoring
5/5 5/5 5/5 5/5 4.5/5
 

 

 