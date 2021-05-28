Perfetti on urgency of game-winner against Kazakhstan

Cole Perfetti's third period goal stood as the winner as Team Canada edged Kazakhstan 4-2 for their second straight win at the IIHF World Championship.

Canada and Kazakhstan were tied 2-2 before Perfetti's winner midway through the final period. Connor Brown added an empty-netter.

Canada jumped out to a two-goal lead off goals by Andrew Mangiapane and Adam Henrique before Nikita Mikhailis scored two goals for Kazakhstan to even the score.

More details to come.