Will the NFL blitz through the pandemic or succumb to its power?

Colin Kaepernick is back in Madden, with EA Sports announcing Tuesday the free agent quarterback has been added to Madden 21 and will appear in the popular video game for the first time since Madden 17.

EA Sports released a statement alongside their announcement.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game.

“Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today.”

Kaepernick will have an overall rating of 81.