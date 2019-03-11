3h ago
Collins to sign 6-year deal with Washington
TSN.ca Staff
Collins to sign with Redskins
Landon Collins is heading to Washington.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the former New York Giant is signing a six-year, $84 million with their division rival.
Of the $84 million, $45 million is guaranteed and paid out over the first three years of the deal, adds Rapoport.
Collins became a free agent after the New York Giants decided not to franchise tag the 25-year-old for the upcoming season.
Collins was a starter all four years he played in New York and was named an All-Pro after his breakout sophomore season in 2016. The 2015 second-rounder has been named to the Pro Bowl the past three seasons and finished last year with 96 tackles in 12 games.
In 59 career games, the Alabama product has 428 tackles and eight interceptions.
With Collins off the market, other notable defensive backs still on the board include Earl Thomas, Lamarcus Joyner, Adrian Amos, Tyrann Mathieu and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.