Landon Collins is heading to Washington.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the former New York Giant is signing a six-year, $84 million with their division rival.

Sources: Former #Giants star S Landon Collins is signing a 6-year deal for a whopping $84M with the rival #Redskins. Hard to imagine a box safety with this kind of deal after last year’s slow safety market. This moves the market dramatically. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

The #Redskins’ deal for Landon Collins is a 6-year deal worth $84M with $45M guaranteed and paid out over the first three years, source said. From the #Giants to their rival. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Of the $84 million, $45 million is guaranteed and paid out over the first three years of the deal, adds Rapoport.

Collins became a free agent after the New York Giants decided not to franchise tag the 25-year-old for the upcoming season.

Collins was a starter all four years he played in New York and was named an All-Pro after his breakout sophomore season in 2016. The 2015 second-rounder has been named to the Pro Bowl the past three seasons and finished last year with 96 tackles in 12 games.

In 59 career games, the Alabama product has 428 tackles and eight interceptions.

With Collins off the market, other notable defensive backs still on the board include Earl Thomas, Lamarcus Joyner, Adrian Amos, Tyrann Mathieu and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.