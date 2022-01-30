DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth led from start to finish in a 9-4 victory over the Vancouver Warriors in National Lacrosse League action Saturday.

Ryan Lee powered the Mammoth (4-1) offence with four goals and three assists, and Connor Robinson had two goals and four assists.

Chris Wardle, Zed Williams and Eli McLaughlin also scored for Colorado, which got 41 saves from Dillon Ward.

The Mammoth have won three in a row.

Riley Loewen, Reid Bowering, Kyle Killen and Ryan Martel replied for the Warriors (2-3), which have dropped three straight. Alex Buque stopped 46 shots in defeat.

Colorado was 1 for 6 on the power play while Vancouver failed to score on six power plays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.