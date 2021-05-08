29m ago
Crew beat DC United with two own goals in second half
Lucas Zelarayán scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew got its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday. Zelarayán’s curling 25-yard free kick in the 20th minute was the first goal of the season for the Crew (1-0-2), who had a pair of scoreless draws in their first two games.
The Canadian Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayán scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew got its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.
Zelarayán’s curling 25-yard free kick in the 20th minute was the first goal of the season for the Crew (1-0-2), who had a pair of scoreless draws in their first two games.
Columbus pressure led DC United (1-3-0) to score two own goals in the second half. Pedro Santos’ left-footed blast was blocked by D.C. goalkeeper Chris Seitz at teammate Frédéric Brillant, whose chest deflection went into the net for a Columbus goal in the 63rd minute.
Former Crew forward Ola Kamara brought D.C. back within one with a left-footed shot in the 81st minute, but Columbus quickly got its lead back to two when Tony Alfaro’s own goal capped the scoring in the 83rd.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports