Comets score three power-play goals in third period, beat Rocket

UTICA, N.Y. — Brogan Rafferty had a goal and two assists as the Utica Comets took advantage of special teams to beat the Laval Rocket 5-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Sven Baertschi, Kole Lind, Nikolay Goldobin and Justin Bailey also potted goals for the Comets (17-10-3), who scored three power-play goals in the third period.

Alexandre Alain, Yannick Veilleux and Michael McCarron supplied the offence for the Rocket (15-13-4).

Zane McIntyre made 23 saves for Utica while Cayden Primeau stopped 19-of-24 shots for Laval.

McCarron was ejected at 12:32 of the third after taking a major penalty for spearing, leading to two power-play goals including the go-ahead marker for the Comets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.