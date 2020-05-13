Henry on if MLS could follow other pro soccer leagues by cancelling its season

TORONTO — CONCACAF has called off its Men's Under-20 Championships, which was scheduled to kick off June 20 in Honduras, citing the "ongoing uncertainty about when football can resume."

CONCACAF has already halted its Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship in Guadalajara, Women's Under-17 Championships in Toluca, Mexico and futsal championship in Guatemala.

Also gone by the board are the first round of 2021 Gold Cup Qualifiers, the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final, the Caribbean Club Shield and Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League play.

The confederation covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

"We will continue to discuss with our Member Associations, FIFA and other stakeholders proposals to reorganize our competitions so we are well prepared when our sport can safely resume in the future," CONCACAF said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.