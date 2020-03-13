MLS suspends season for 30 days; Euro likely to be moved to 2021

CONCACAF had suspended all of its soccer competitions scheduled to take place over the next 30 days because of the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was made Thursday by the CONCACAF council via conference call.

Competitions affected include:

— The CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, which Canada was slated to take part in.

— The first round of the CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup Qualifiers, due to be played in the March 2020 FIFA international window.

— The CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield.

CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, had already made the decision to suspend Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League play.

CONCACAF said the decision was made "with the welfare of everyone involved in mind, and in light of developing travel restrictions and public health guidance."

It said it was considering options on "how and when to reconvene these competitions."

CONCACAF is the only confederation not to have already qualified its teams for the Tokyo Olympic men's soccer competition. Fourteen other countries are already in the field.

The Canadian men, meanwhile, are still slated to play Trinidad and Tobago on March 27 and 31 in Langford, B.C., during the March international window.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter