In addition to DeVone Claybrooks and Paul LaPolice, the Toronto Argonauts are also looking at Tommy Condell, Noel Thorpe, and Jaime Elizondo for their head coaching vacancy.

More on #Argos coaching search. Tommy Condell & Noel Thorpe have already been interviewed. #RedBlacks OC Jamie Elizondo to be interviewed tomorrow. @CFLonTSN

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Condell and Thorpe have already been interviewed, while Elizondo will be interviewed Sunday.

Condell has served as the Argonauts' receivers coach the past two seasons and added offensive coordinator to his title last season. Prior to that he served as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' offensive coordinator and receivers coach for three seasons from 2013-15.

Condell, who also has extensive experience coaching American college football, has coached with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Ottawa Renegades, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL.

Thorpe spent last season with the Ottawa Redblacks as the team's defensive coordinator. Prior to that, Thorpe served as the Montreal Alouettes defensive coordinator and assistant head coach and has also coached with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Elizondo has been the Redblacks' offensive coordinator the past three seasons. Prior to that he coached with the Argos.