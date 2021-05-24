Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended one game for a comment he made to a game official regarding Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Miller will serve his suspension Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm.

Cambage called out Miller on her Instagram story after the game, saying Miller tried to get a referee to call a foul by referencing her weight.

“I will never let a man disrespect me," Cambage said on Instagram.

Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight," he wrote. "I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."