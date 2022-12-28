Bedard puts on a show and makes history in Canada's dominating win against Austria

Connor Bedard became the youngest player at the World Juniors to score four goals in one game Tuesday night.

Bedard's four goals helped Canada to a 11-2 rout of Austria.

Bedard joined Mario Lemieux (1983), Simon Gagne (1999), Brayden Schenn (2010), Taylor Raddysh (2016) and Maxime Comtois (2018) in the Canadian junior men's record books for the most goals scored in a single game.

On top of scoring four goals, Bedard became the first 16-year-old Canadian to score a hat-trick since Wayne Gretzky did it in 1977.

Bedard, after not scoring in the opening game of the tournament, scored his first of the event with 4:58 left in the first period.

But the 16-year-old was just getting started and netted his second of the game just 71 seconds later.

In the second period he scored the only Canadian goal, joining Gretzky, and giving Canada a 6-0 lead.

In the third period he scored his fourth on a pass from Will Cuylle.

Austria got on the board late in the second after goalie Brett Brochu came out to challenge an Austrian forward, but Vinzenz Rohrer was able to make a quick pass to Lukas Necesany who beat a sprawling Brochu to cut the deficit back to five.

Canada improves to 2-0 in the tournament and sit atop of Group A thanks to their goal differential.