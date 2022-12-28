Team Canada forward Connor Bedard is having quite the night. 

His goal in the third period gives him four on the night, tying the record for most goals scored in a game and becoming the youngest to score four goals at the World Juniors.

He became the first 16-year-old to score a hat trick for Canada at this event since Wayne Gretzky, who did it twice in 1977.

Bedard scored twice in the first period in a span of 71 seconds, and added a nice hat trick goal in the second against Austria.

Canada is looking for a 2-0 start at the tournament after beating Czechia 6-3 on Sunday.