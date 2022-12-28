Must See: Bedard completes the hat trick in style

Team Canada forward Connor Bedard is having quite the night.

His goal in the third period gives him four on the night, tying the record for most goals scored in a game and becoming the youngest to score four goals at the World Juniors.

He became the first 16-year-old to score a hat trick for Canada at this event since Wayne Gretzky, who did it twice in 1977.

Bedard scored twice in the first period in a span of 71 seconds, and added a nice hat trick goal in the second against Austria.

Canada is looking for a 2-0 start at the tournament after beating Czechia 6-3 on Sunday.