Connor Bedard joined some elite company Tuesday night against Austria.

The Canadian, after scoring twice in the first, completed the hat-trick in style to become the first 16-year-old to score three goals in a game for Canada at this event since Wayne Gretzky in 1977.

The last 16-year-old to record a 🎩🎩🎩 for 🇨🇦 before Connor Bedard?



That would be The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky, who did it on Christmas Day 1977 against Czechoslovakia.#WorldJuniors | @BCHockey_Source | @WHLPats | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/Cpxclagh8i — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 29, 2021

Other than Bedard's goal, Canada was held off the score sheet and take a 6-1 lead into the third period.

A miscue in the defensive end with under a minute to play saw Austria get their first goal of the game.

Goalie Brett Brochu came out to challenge an Austria forward, but Vinzenz Rohrer was able to make a quick pass to Lukas Necesany who beat a sprawling Brochu to cut the deficit back to five.