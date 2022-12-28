1h ago
Bedard completes hat-trick, Canada leads Austria after two
Connor Bedard joined some elite company Tuesday night against Austria. The Canadian, after scoring twice in the first, completed the hat-trick in style to become the first 16-year-old to score three goals in a game for Canada at this event since Wayne Gretzky in 1977.
TSN.ca Staff
Other than Bedard's goal, Canada was held off the score sheet and take a 6-1 lead into the third period.
A miscue in the defensive end with under a minute to play saw Austria get their first goal of the game.
Goalie Brett Brochu came out to challenge an Austria forward, but Vinzenz Rohrer was able to make a quick pass to Lukas Necesany who beat a sprawling Brochu to cut the deficit back to five.