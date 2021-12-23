Bedard projected as 13th forward for Canada vs. Russia

'Big brother' McTavish looking out for Bedard: 'Teaching him to protect himself'

Sixteen-year-old Connor Bedard is projected to open as the 13th forward in Thursday's pre-tournament tune-up against Russia.

TSN's Mark Masters tweeted that Bedard took line rushes as the extra forward Thursday morning with Will Cuylle, Elliot Desnoyers and Dylan Guenther serving as the fourth line.

Projected 🇨🇦 lineup tonight



Perfetti - Wright - Bourgault

Johnson - McTavish - Bourque

Neighbours - Greig - Sourdif

Cuylle - Desnoyers - Guenther

Bedard



Power - Zellweger

Guhle - Cormier

Sebrango - Lambos

O’Rourke - Seeley



Garand / Cossa@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 23, 2021

Catch Canada's pre-tournament game against Russia LIVE on TSN5 at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Bedard is the first 16-year-old to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors since Connor McDavid in 2015. Before that? Sidney Crosby in 2004.

The phenom from North Vancouver has 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 15 games for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats so far this season.

Masters adds that forward Logan Stankoven and goaltender Brett Brochu were on the ice before Canada's morning skate, indicating they will likely be scratches Thursday night against Russia.

Dylan Garand and Sebastian Cossa dress at goaltender and are expected to split time in the lone preliminary game before the tournament.

Race for the Roster: Garand, Cossa and Brochu vying for Canada's No. 1 job With three goalies vying for Canada's No. 1 job between the pipes, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button takes a closer look at what Dylan Garand, Sebastian Cossa and Brett Brochu bring to Team Canada

The World Junior Championship officially kicks off on Boxing Day with Canada playing their first game against Czechia.