The Eastern Conference-leading Edmonton Oil Kings host Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats Tuesday afternoon in Western Hockey League action.

The Oil Kings are well poised to make a lengthy playoff run this spring, with eight NHL draft prospects on their roster.

In goal, they are led by Detroit Red Wings first-round pick (15th overall) Sebastian Cossa, who is 21-6-3 this season with a .914 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average.

On the blueline, Edmonton acquired defenceman Kaiden Guhle from the Prince Albert Raiders on Dec. 1. The Montreal Canadiens prospect has three goals and 13 points in 12 games since being acquired.

They also added forward Justin Sourdif, a 2020 third-round pick (87th overall) by the Florida Panthers and defenceman Luke Prokop, who was taken 73rd overall by the Nashville Predators in 2020, in separate trades this season.

Up front, the Oil Kings boast Dylan Guenther, the ninth-overall pick in 2021 by the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues first rounder Jake Neighbours (26th overall), who started the season in the NHL.

Guenther has 27 goals and 54 points in 36 games, while Neighbours has 12 goals and 35 points in 21 games since returning to junior.

Cossa, Guhle, Sourdif, Guenther and Neighbours all made Team Canada for the 2022 World Juniors before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

While the Pats sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, Bedard, who was also the Canadian WJC squad, continues to put together a strong sophomore season.

The 16-year-old forward has 24 goals and 45 points in 33 games this season to lead Regina in scoring.

Regina boasts the fourth-best power play in the WHL at 25.5 per cent while the Oil Kings sit sixth at 24.3 percent. The penalty kill is where the Oil Kings have the biggest advantage, where they are fourth at 82.3 per cent, while the Pats are last in the league on the kill at 73.1 percent.

The two teams have faced each other twice so far this season, with the Oil Kings taking the first game 6-3 on Nov. 12, while the Pats picked up a 6-5 victory on Dec. 27.