Bedard has goal, three assists while Kieper stops 17 shots as Pats down Raiders

Connor Bedard had a goal and three assists while Matthew Kieper stopped 17 shots to lead the Regina Pats to a 4-0 win over the Prince Albert Raiders in WHL action Tuesday night.

Tanner Howe scored twice for Regina (16-17-0-1). Cole Carrier had the other goal.

In other action, it was: Red Deer Rebels 5, Swift Current Broncos 2; Moose Jaw Warriors 8, Edmonton Oil Kings 1; Seattle Thunderbirds 8, Spokane Chiefs 2; and Kelowna Rockets 4, Victoria Royals 3 (SO)

At Regina, Tikhon Chaika stopped 21 shots for the Raiders (15-22-1-1).

Rebels 5, Broncos 2

At Swift Current, Sask.,Arshdeep Bains had a goal and two assists to lead the way for Red Deer (25-12-2-1) while Ben King added a goal and an assist. Josh Davies and Alexi Shanaurin scored for the Broncos (14-19-4-1).

Warriors 8, Oil Kings 1

At Edmonton, Brayden Yager had two goals and three assists for Moose Jaw (21-16-3-1) while Jagger Firkus registered a goal and two assists and Atley Calvert scored twice. Dylan Guenther replied for the Oil Kings (27-10-2-1).

Thunderbirds 8, Chiefs 2

At Seattle, Henrik Rybinski led the way for the Thunderbirds (22-10-4-0) with two goals and two assists. Chase Bertholet and Saige Weinstein scored for Spokane (10-22-3-1).

Rockets 4, Royals 3 (SO)

At Victoria, Pavel Novak scored the lone goal of the shootout to earn Kelowna (19-10-1-3) the victory. Jake Poole had a goal and an assist in regulation time for the winners. Brady Peach registered two goals for the Royals (12-20-4-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 022.