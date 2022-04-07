44m ago
Argos sign American defensive lineman Flagel
The Toronto Argonauts announced Thursday the signing of American defensive lineman Connor Flagel.
TSN.ca Staff
Flagel, 27, was previously signed by the Ottawa Redblacks in February of 2020, but did not appear in any games for the club.
The Central Missouri University product was also signed by the Tennessee Titans in May 2018 and had a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders later that year.