The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday that national defensive lineman Connor McGough has been placed on the retired list.

The 26-year-old, Medicine Hat, Alta. native was selected fourth overall by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2017 CFL Draft. During his time as a Ticat, McGough played three seasons (2017-2019), appearing in 51 games, recording 14 defensive tackles and 33 special teams tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Following his time with the Ticats, McGough joined the Calgary Stampeders but spent the 2021 season on the retired list while recovering from myocarditis.

“Unfortunately, due to health reasons, I am retiring from football,” said McGough in a statement issued by the Stampeders. “It is very unfortunate but it’s important I take care of myself and get healthy. I’d like to thank the Stampeders organization for staying by my side during everything and for being so supportive. I wish all the players and staff a great season.”

“It’s very unfortunate that Connor’s medical condition did not improve to a point that would allow him to continue his football career,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “On behalf of the organization, I wish him good health and the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Before turning pro, McGough played collegiately at the University of Calgary where he earned Canada West All-Star honours in 2014 and 2016.