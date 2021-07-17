It's Moving Day at the 2021 Open Championship and that's exactly what Canadian's Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes did.

Conners and Hughes both enjoyed solid rounds on Saturday as they chase the tournament leaders.

Keep up to date with their rounds on TSN.ca all afternoon.

--

Leaderboard: 1. Louis Oosthuizen -12, 2. Colin Morikawa -11, 3. Jordan Spieth -10

Canadians in the field:

T4. Corey Conners -8 (F)

T6. Mackenzie Hughes -7 (F)

1:40

Hughes drains a 45-footer for birdie on his final hole of the day to finish at seven-under and currently sits tied for sixth.

1:22

Hughes picks up a birdie at the par-3 16th to get back to six-under and move into the top ten.

The Canadian is now T8 and is one-under with two holes to play today.

1:15

Conners wraps up his round with a on the par-4 18th hole, the Canadian will enter Sunday sitting at eight-under.

Conners was stellar on Saturday, hitting 92.86 per cent of his fairways and 88.89 per cent of greens in regulation.

After entering the day sitting tied for 17th, he enters the clubhouse tied for fourth.

12:43

Hughes drops another shot at the par-4 13th, but bounces back on the next hole to get back to five-under for the tournament. Hughes sits tied for 11th.

12:15

Hughes' first dropped shot of the round comes on the par-3 11th hole, the bogey drops him to five-under on the tournament and he now sits T10.

12:07

Conners picks up his third birdie on the back-nine to move himself to three-under on the round and into a tie for fourth at seven-under for the tournament.

12:00

After opening with nine-straight pars, Conners birdies two of his first three holes to start the back nine, moving him 10 spots up the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Hughes is currently one-under through his opening 10 holes.