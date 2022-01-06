TORONTO — Corey Mace was named the new defensive co-ordinator of the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday.

Mace served as the Calgary Stampeders defensive-line coach from 2016 through 2021. The move reunites Mace with Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, who was Calgary's quarterback coach from 2016 to 2019 before being hired by Toronto.

Mace joins the Argos' staff after defensive consultant Chris Jones left the franchise to become the Edmonton Elks head coach/GM.

Calgary led the league in sacks three times (2016-2018) under Mace's guidance and finished second in 2019.

The Stampeders also led the league in opponent rush yards against (86.5) in 2018, holding opposing offences to a league low points (301) in 2017 and league low touchdowns allowed (11) and gain per rush (4.6) in 2016.

Mace, from Vancouver, also helped Calgary won the Grey Cup in 2018, his first as a coach.

Before his coaching days Mace played 40 regular-season games as a defensive lineman over six seasons (2010-2015) for Stampeders.

Over his playing career he had 44 tackles, four sacks and two touchdowns including a receiving touchdown.

Mace won a Grey Cup in 2014 and won the Presidents’ Ring award that same season for his contributions on and off the field in Calgary.

Prior to his time in the CFL the defensive lineman played three seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills (2008-2009), appearing in five games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.