TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor and Matthew Scianitti break down every team's biggest need heading into free agency.

BC Lions: Defensive line. Odell Willis and Shawn Lemon are both in their 30s; they need to get younger. - Naylor

Calgary Stampeders: Backup quarterback. They lived without Bo Levi Mitchell after his pectoral injury last year. They might not have him to start this year after an arm procedure. So who is behind him? - Scianitti

Edmonton Eskimos: They need to be better in the red zone but I don’t think it’s something they can address through free agency. They were very active a year ago, won’t be so active this time. They may need to make some additions in the secondary depending on who they retain. But the Eskimos will be quiet, I believe. – Naylor

Saskatchewan Roughriders: Derrick Moncrief has signed in the NFL so the Saskatchewan Roughriders only have Cameron Judge at linebacker. That is the central nervous system of your defence, you need more there Riders. – Scianitti

Winnipeg Blue Bombers: They lost two players out of their secondary to the NFL in Marcus Sayles and Winston Rose. They need some quality defensive backs to address that. – Naylor

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Ja’Gared Davis, Dylan Wynn, and Frankie Williams are at the top of our free agent list and they’re also top Ticats defenders. Defensive continuity is what’s going to get Hamilton back to the Grey Cup. They need to get those guys back. – Scianitti

Toronto Argonauts: The Argonauts were horrible at getting to opposing quarterbacks, horrible at protecting their own quarterback, and they couldn’t run the football at all last year. They need help on both the offensive and defensive line. – Naylor

Ottawa Redblacks: Nick Arbuckle is the face of the Redblacks, he is their quarterback. He needs weapons to throw to. So the Redblacks need to get guys who can help Arbuckle get the ball into the end zone. - Scianitti

Montreal Alouettes: The Alouettes did a lot right in 2019 but getting to the opposing quarterback was not one of them. That is a need for them. They brought Gabe Knapton out of retirement for a playoff game last year. They need to address that in free agency. - Naylor