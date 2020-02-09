With the negotiating window closing on Sunday, TSN's Farhan Lalji runs down the latest on Willie Jefferson, Ja'Gared Davis, and Micah Johnson.

We’re in the final few hours of the CFL’s legal tampering window for pending free agents, and the big fish, Willie Jefferson, is currently in Southern Ontario. On Saturday he visited the Toronto Argonauts and on Sunday he will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

And it needs to be a short visit, the morning only, by noon he has to be out of the building because at that point, the tampering window is over and the 48-hour window for current teams to continue to make a final pitch to their existing free agents will then begin.

Our understanding is the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have offered Jefferson just over $250K to remain in Winnipeg and there’s a strong desire for Jefferson and his family to remain there.

As for the Argos, it’s believed they will offer in the $290K range. But don’t think money’s the deciding factor because consider that a year ago, Jefferson took less to go to Winnipeg than what the Argos were offering at that time.

As for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, I would not expect them to get into the $290K range, but they will understand it will take more than what the existing team is offering to get any player to leave. So they will go somewhere between the $250K-$290K range.

And that takes us to Ja’Gared Davis, who the Ticats are currently still negotiating with. They’ve got a $220K offer on the table, that didn’t get it done, so those two sides continue to negotiate.

My understanding is the market for Davis is much bigger than it is for Jefferson. Jefferson really only has three teams seriously interested in him, but there are as many as seven teams currently interested in Davis, believing that he’ll come in at a much lower number.

My understanding is Davis’ camp may believe that he’ll be able to come in and get very close to what Jefferson is getting; I do not think that is the case. I think around the league Jefferson is viewed as a one-off, and there will be a sizable gap between what he makes and what Davis will make.

And from the Ticats’ prospective, it is not one or the other. If they get Jefferson, that doesn’t mean they’re done with Davis and vice versa. There is a scenario where they could see potentially signing both of them.

And that takes us to Micah Johnson, who has four teams seriously interested in him, including the BC Lions. He’s had extensive discussions with the Lions and not just GM Ed Hervey. He’s talked to a number of coaches as well and has previously played for new head coach Rick Campbell. There is a strong comfort with the people in that organization.

What Johnson could potentially make, I’d expect a contract somewhere around $190K. That’s not to say it is a done deal with him going to BC, he is still open at this stage, and he will continue to negotiate into the free agent period.

A couple of final notes:

Solomon Elimimian has two offers right now but is far from a decision. He’s still deciding which way he wants to go.

CJ Gable was not able to come up with a deal with the Edmonton Eskimos so the Eskimos have now began kicking the tires on Jeremiah Johnson as a potential Plan B.