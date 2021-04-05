The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, April 12 and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



On the Move?

New Jersey Devils winger Kyle Palmieri was held out of the team's game Sunday in anticipation of a trade in the near future, his agency confirmed.

Can confirm that Kyle Palmieri is being held out of Devils lineup today in anticipation of a trade in the coming days or week(s). — Bartlett Hockey (@BartlettHockey) April 4, 2021

The decision to hold the pending unrestricted free agent out came just days after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported the two sides were making one last effort to find common ground on an extension.

NHL: Capitals 5, Devils 4 Alex Ovechkin put his stamp on the game by scoring his 19th of the season on the power play and providing two assists as the Capitals held on to beat the Devils to continue their season dominance over New Jersey.

The 30-year-old has eight goals and 17 points this season with the Devils and is No. 2 on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait board.

Palmieri has been linked to the New York Islanders as they look to replace captain Anders Lee and James Mirtle of The Athletic wrote last week that while the Toronto Maple Leafs could be suitors, he believes they are on the forward's eight-team no-trade list.

Palmieri carries a $4.65 million cap hit in the final season of the five-year, $23.25 million contract signed with the Devils in 2016.



Finding a Fit?

While Tony DeAngelo has fallen all the way to No. 30 on the TSN Trade Bait board and hasn't played a game in more than two months, Larry Brooks of he New York Post argues that the Florida Panthers should be suitor for the New York Rangers defenceman with Aaron Ekblad out for the remainder of the season.

"You’re telling me that Tony DeAngelo wouldn’t be a fit or worthwhile risk for Florida?" Brooks wrote.

The 25-year-old went unclaimed after being waived on Jan. 31 following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexander Georgiev after an overtime loss. Rangers’ general manager Jeff Gorton said at the time the incident was a final straw for DeAngelo, adding he would not play again for the team.

DeAngelo has one assist and is minus-6 in six games this season while averaging 18:29 of ice time. He recorded a career-high 15 goals and 53 points in 68 games last season.

He carries a $4.8 million cap hit through next season after signing a two-year, $9.6 million contract in October.





Thinking Ahead

The Winnipeg Jets are believed to be looking for help on their blueline ahead of next week's deadline, but general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff admitted that the looming Seattle expansion draft this summer will affect his trade decisions.

“Yeah, you can’t ignore it,” Cheveldayoff told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic. “It stares you in the face all the time. It’s in your short-term and long-term planning as a manager.”

While the team has been tied to Mattias Ekholm, LeBrun pointed to Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman David Savard and Anaheim Ducks blueliner Josh Manson as potential fits for the Jets if the Nashville Predators are unwilling to move their blueliner.

Savard, listed at No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait board, is a pending UFA, but Manson is signed through next season ($4.15 million cap hit), which could force the Jets to give up an additional asset to the Kraken to avoid losing a blueliner in the expansion draft.

Regarding Manson, who has one goal and two points in 13 games this season, LeBrun also noted there's a strong possibility the Jets are on his 12-team no-trade list.