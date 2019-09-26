Country music singer and songwriter Keith Urban will perform at the halftime show of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary.

The announcement was made by the four-time Grammy Award winner and the Canadian Football League on CTV's ETALK on Thursday.

"The first time I think I performed a sold out stadium [in Canada] actually would have been the Saddledome in Calgary," Urban told ETALK. "I remember halfway through my show, thinking: ‘Man, this crowd is amazing! Whoever is coming on after us is gonna love these guys.’ And I suddenly thought: 'I'm it. I'm the guy that’s coming on. I’m here. This is it. This is my crowd.'"

Urban has sold more than 20 million albums, six of which have reached No. 1. He has had 23 No. 1 songs, including Somebody Like You, Days Go By, Sweet Thing, Wasted Time, Blue Ain’t Your Color, The Fighter and Coming Home. His latest release, We Were, has already been streamed over 57 million times worldwide.

Urban has also won multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, 13 Country Music Association Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and four American Music Awards.

"I know we’ve scored an absolute touchdown for football and music fans everywhere when my three young daughters are as excited about this big news as I am," said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "Our early relationship with Keith has already shown him to be as authentic and genuine as he is famous and talented.

“We can’t wait to see him and everyone in Calgary as we share his shining light and Canada’s spirit with fans here at home and viewers around the world."

The star-studded Grey Cup halftime performance has been part of the CFL's championship game since 1990 and has featured many Canadian artists, including Bryan Adams, Tom Cochrane, The Tragically Hip and Shania Twain.

International recording artists like Imagine Dragons, The Black Eyed Peas and OneRepublic have also performed at the game.

Canadian singer and songwriter Alessia Cara headlined last year's Grey Cup halftime at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.

The 107th Grey Cup will be played at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24 and can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.